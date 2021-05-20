Helena man accused of bail jumping

A 45-year-old Helena man has been arrested and charged with bail jumping.

Carlos Jjuan Chandler is accused of failing to appear for an admit/deny hearing scheduled for Dec. 17, 2020 in State v. Chandler in Montana's First Judicial District Court.

Chandler was expected to appear as the state sought to revoke the defendant's suspended sentence for failing to comply with the conditions imposed in January 2018.

The defendant had previously appeared on Nov. 24 via video for an initial appearance hearing, but allegedly failed to appear the following month.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

