Helena man accused of attempting to run over ATV riders

A 59-year-old Helena man is accused of attempting to run over ATV riders.

Edward Joseph Burgen III is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On April 25, law enforcement responded to reports that a man had attempted to run him over with a vehicle.

The victim, a friend and two small children were riding ATVs when they drove past Burgen's home. Burgen allegedly began chasing them in a pickup.

Eventually, the victim and witnesses came to a stop and Bergen got out of the vehicle and "verbally accosted" everyone. He allegedly got back into the vehicle and drove toward the victim. The victim said he had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

All three witnesses corroborated the victim's statement.

After locating Burgen, the defendant allegedly admitted to officers that he drove his vehicle toward the victim. When asked if he would have hit the victim, Burgen told police "probably."

Police said they could smell alcohol on Burgen's breath.