Helena man accused of attempted strangulation

A 47-year-old Helena man has been accused of attempting to strangle a woman.

Trevor Levi Carkeek is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense).

On Oct. 31, law enforcement officers were dispatched to Wilder Avenue for reports of a domestic dispute. A female had called dispatch and advised that she ran from the defendant, who was chasing her.

The victim reported that the man attempted to strangle her, but did not cut off her airway. The victim provided police with photos that corroborated her statements. There were reportedly visible injuries on the victim's neck.

The victim also told police that she had been hit in the back of the head and her hair was pulled. The victim said she had received threatening messages from the man, who had threatened to kill her and her toddler.

A criminal history check showed two prior PFMA convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

