Helena man accused of assaulting teen

A 41-year-old Helena man accused of physically assaulting a child under age 14 is charged with felony counts of strangulation of a partner or family member and assault on a minor.

According to the arresting Helena police officer's affidavit, dispatch received a call Tuesday from a complainant stating a child was assaulted.

According to the officer, the child reported being choked and kicked in the ribs by Michael John Drube.

The victim showed the officer photos of the injuries taken shortly after the alleged attack, and the officer noted the same injuries on the victim's neck and ribs while interviewing the child.

Drube was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

