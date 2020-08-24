Helena man accused of assaulting, pointing a gun at his partner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 70-year-old Helena man is accused of assaulting his partner and putting a gun to her head.

Michael Robert Markos is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On Aug. 12, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. Police met with the victim, who advised she was assaulted by her husband.

Court documents state the victim told police her husband punched her in the face multiple times, causing injury to her head, neck, chest and back. The officer reported bruising consistent with this story.

The victim also told police that the defendant grabbed a handgun and pointed it at her head. The victim advised his finger was on the trigger of the firearm, but did not discharge it.

The defendant said there was a verbal and then a physical assault between him and the victim, but he denied that it involved a handgun.

The handgun was located in the spot described by the victim.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.