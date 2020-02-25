Helena man accused of assaulting partner

A 55-year-old Helena man is accused of physically assaulting his partner.

When Helena police officers responded to a call of possible domestic disturbance on the 700 block of Sixth Avenue at about 4 a.m. Monday, they made contact with Travis Lee Owens and the victim. The two told officers they were in an intimate relationship and had been arguing.

According to the arrest report, the female victim claimed Owens shoved her to the ground and "strangled her with two hands around her throat," to the point that the victim lost control of her bladder and feared for her life.

She further claimed Owens then "aggressively forced her onto an air mattress and attempted to roll her inside it, throwing her around, which caused her to hit her head against the wall."

The officers reported the victim had injuries consistent with her statements and Owens had fingernail scratches typical of self-defense.

A review of Owens' criminal history showed two prior convictions of partner or family member assault (PFMA).

Owens was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony counts of strangulation of a partner or family member and PFMA.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

