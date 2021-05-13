Helena man accused of assaulting partner

A 38-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of hitting and strangling his partner.

Derek John Toney is charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On May 11, a Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy contacted Child Protective Services regarding a report of a domestic disturbance.

Deputies made contact with the victim, who answered the door wearing a mask. Court documents state deputies observed two abrasions on her face.

The victim told deputies that on or about May 8, the defendant returned to the residence intoxicated and began arguing with her. Court documents say the victim pushed the defendant, who is accused of smashing a bottle of hot sauce on the back of her head.

The documents say the victim then poured ranch dressing on the man, who allegedly began hitting her on the head and strangling her. While on the scene, a deputy heard a child say "daddy hits mommy" unprompted.

The defendant arrived at the residence while deputies were on scene. He told authorities the woman attacked him unprovoked and that there was no argument.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

