Helena man accused of assaulting parents

A 41-year-old Helena man has been accused of assaulting his mother and stepfather.

Daniel Michael Bennett is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor partner/family member assault (first offense).

On June 18, law enforcement responded to Flaxstem Street for reports of an assault that had just occurred. A male victim said he had been assaulted by his stepson, the defendant. The victim said his wife, the defendant's mother, had also been assaulted by him. The defendant had reportedly fled the scene on foot.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy found both victims inside covered in blood. The female victim's face was reportedly swollen and the male victim had several abrasions and lacerations. Both said the defendant came home from a fishing trip highly intoxicated and was arguing with his mother.

Court documents state the defendant began assaulting his mother without warning and punched her in the head multiple times. The mother was reportedly knocked to the floor, where the defendant got on top of her and continued assaulting her.