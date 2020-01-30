Helena man accused of assaulting his partner

A 43-year-old Helena man is accused of physically assaulting his "intimate partner" on multiple occasions.

Helena police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Cannon Street just before midnight Jan. 21 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The victim told officers she and Joshua Hill were having an argument when (Hill) slapped her in the face, causing her injury, according to the arresting officer's affidavit. However, the officer reported that the victim was crying while being interviewed and her "face was red and flushed so I was unable to see any injuries from being slapped in the face."

The victim disclosed another incident that occurred three days prior, during which the victim alleged Hill held the victim down by the face and neck, not allowing her to breathe. "He then drug her off the bed by her arms causing a rug burn to her back," the affidavit states.

The arresting officer reported the "injury I observed was consistent with being drug off the bed."

Hill denied both accusations. A review of Hill's criminal history by the officers showed no prior offenses.