Helena man accused of assaulting his father with a cane

A 22-year-old Helena man has been accused of assaulting his father with a cane.

Isaac John Nevermissashot is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On July 13, law enforcement responded to the 5100 block of Hidden Valley Drive for a report of two males in a physical altercation.

The defendant told deputies his father had come to his home, kicked the door in and began hitting a car with a bat. Nevermissashot said he tried to intervene and they fell to the ground.

A witness said the defendant pushed the victim to the ground and struck him in the face with a cane, causing bleeding.

The victim told deputies a similar story and said he was struck in the mouth with a cane after being assaulted by the defendant. The victim said he was having difficulty breathing while the defendant was on top of him.

The defendant had no prior convictions for assault with a weapon at the time of his arrest.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty

