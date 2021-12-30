Helena man accused of assaulting family member

A 51-year-old Helena man has been accused of assaulting a family member.

Ronald Pasami Asiata is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offense) and felony assault with a weapon.

On Dec. 27, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on Livingston Street. The victim and defendant reportedly got into an argument at a business on North Montana Avenue. The defendant reportedly threw a punch at the victim, which did not hit the victim because the defendant's sister stepped between the two.

The victim said the defendant could have caused significant bodily injury.

Officers were notified that the defendant had obtained two kitchen knives and was holding them in his hands and moving toward the victim. The victim said he was sure the defendant was going to harm him with the knives and he was unsure what he would do if the sister was not there.

The victim also said he feared he would be harmed by the defendant a second time when the defendant allegedly kicked down the front door of the apartment.

A criminal history check showed two prior PFMA charges.

