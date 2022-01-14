Helena man accused of assaulting a child

A 28-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child younger than 5.

Anthony John Smith is charged with felony assault on a minor.

On Jan. 8, law enforcement responded to the St. Peter's Health emergency room for a report of a domestic assault. The victim was brought to the ER by her grandmother, and the mother of the child arrived soon after.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy observed bruising and swelling on the child's face. The victim also had redness and scratches across her body.

Court documents state that the child indicated that the defendant had hit her in the face. The mother provided deputies with the name of the defendant.

Deputies made contact with the defendant on Guthrie Road to question him about the incident. The defendant agreed to speak with the deputies without a lawyer present. He told the deputies that he had caught the child cutting her own hair with scissors and he proceeded to spank her on the buttocks. The defendant then said he left the victim in the bedroom and heard a loud noise coming from the room 10 minutes later.

The defendant said he observed the injury to her face and notified the mother. The defendant said he believed the victim had jumped from her bed. The defendant was asked about the bed and floor under it. He told police the bed wasn't very high off the ground and the flooring was carpet. According to the defendant, the grandmother of the victim arrived at the residence and told him to leave. The defendant said he was unaware the child had been transported to the emergency room.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.