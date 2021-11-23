Helena man accused of assault

Leonard George Carleton Jr., 32, of Helena, is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Sept. 29, law enforcement responded to a Helena residence for reports of an assault. Police observed the victim had a bloody nose, a split lower lip, swelling under his eye, swelling near his temple and swelling behind his left ear. The victim was reportedly complaining about pain to his ribs.

The victim, who is friends with the defendant's estranged wife, said Carleton had punched and kicked him and then drove away. The victim said he lost consciousness during the assault and believes the defendant also threw rocks or debris at him.

When reached by phone, the defendant denied any knowledge of the incident and said he had been in Townsend all day. An officer arraigned a meeting between the defendant and a Broadwater County sheriff's deputy, who observed the defendant driving a vehicle like the one described by the victim.

Several pieces of evidence were allegedly recovered from this phone, including a derogatory email to the victim. Also discovered were messages the defendant reportedly tried to delete from the day of the assault. There was also a photo with an electronic time stamp placing him at the victim's residence within the hour prior to the assault.

He also told his estranged wife in a message he was going to stop at the victim's house.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

