Helena man accused of assault with a machete
A 28-year-old Helena man is accused of assaulting another person with a machete.

Trevor Dillon Ketchum is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Sept. 19, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1200 block of North Last Chance Gulch for a report of assault with a weapon.

The victim reportedly told police that a male had just swung a machete at him and that he was afraid he would suffer serious bodily injury. Court documents state that the victim had a minor injury on his elbow where the machete struck his arm.

A machete was located on the ground near the defendant's vehicle and Ketchum allegedly admitted to police that he swung it at the victim, striking his arm in the process.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

