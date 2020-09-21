Helena man accused of assault with a machete

A 28-year-old Helena man is accused of assaulting another person with a machete.

Trevor Dillon Ketchum is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Sept. 19, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1200 block of North Last Chance Gulch for a report of assault with a weapon.

The victim reportedly told police that a male had just swung a machete at him and that he was afraid he would suffer serious bodily injury. Court documents state that the victim had a minor injury on his elbow where the machete struck his arm.

A machete was located on the ground near the defendant's vehicle and Ketchum allegedly admitted to police that he swung it at the victim, striking his arm in the process.

