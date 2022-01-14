Helena man accused of assault, intimidation

A 20-year-old Helena man has been accused of assaulting his partner and intimidating a third party.

Domanik Everett Becker is charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On Jan. 9, law enforcement responded to Missoula Avenue for report of a domestic disturbance. Both the victim and defendant were at the residence when an officer arrived. The victim reportedly told police there had been physical violence between her and the defendant a few days prior.

The victim reportedly had bruises that were consistent with her story. The victim said she and the defendant were arguing when he struck her multiple times. The victim said the defendant had grabbed her arm, leaving bruises, and had hit her in the hand with his phone while she was holding her child's car seat. The victim also said the defendant had punched her in the back multiple times.

Court documents state the defendant admitted to grabbing the victim by the arm and admitted to hitting her hand with his phone.

A third party who was on the phone with the victim acknowledged hearing the altercation.

The defendant reportedly texted the victim while en route to the jail and stated the third party "better watch out" and "imma get out". The third party was present when the victim received this message.

The defendant had four confirmed warrants for his arrest. He has no prior PFMA convictions.

