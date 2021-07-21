 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man accused of armed robbery
0 comments

Helena man accused of armed robbery

Steven Dale Sandsness

Steven Dale Sandsness

A 54-year-old Helena man is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint in East Helena. 

Steven Dale Sandsness is charged with felony robbery, in which he allegedly threatened to inflict bodily injury upon the victim. 

On July 15, the victim told law enforcement he had been robbed at gunpoint on East Main Street in East Helena. The victim said he was outside his girlfriend's house around 7 p.m. when the defendant pulled up to the house and grabbed a shotgun from in between the seat and the center console. The defendant allegedly aimed the gun at the victim and made threatening statements like "it's your life or the girl" and "you want me to shoot you or you want to fight."

Court documents state the defendant placed the firearm down, exited the vehicle and grabbed the victim's phone and approximately $360 cash and left in the same vehicle. 

Deputies located the vehicle on U.S. Highway 12. The defendant's probation and parole officer gave consent to search his vehicle. Deputies located the shotgun described by the victim along with the victim's phone in the trunk of the car. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News