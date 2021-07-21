Helena man accused of armed robbery

On July 15, the victim told law enforcement he had been robbed at gunpoint on East Main Street in East Helena. The victim said he was outside his girlfriend's house around 7 p.m. when the defendant pulled up to the house and grabbed a shotgun from in between the seat and the center console. The defendant allegedly aimed the gun at the victim and made threatening statements like "it's your life or the girl" and "you want me to shoot you or you want to fight."