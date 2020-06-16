Helena man accused of aiming shotgun at partner

A 32-year-old Helena man is facing assault charges after allegedly aiming a shotgun at his partner.
Burt Lee Ginsberg is charged with felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor partner or family member assault and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.
On May 24, the victim told officers that during an argument Ginsberg allegedly held the victim down by the back of her neck on their bed, shoved her and pinned her to the couch. The charges then allege he retrieved a shotgun and pointed it at her.
The victim then attempted to leave but Ginsberg allegedly took the keys to the vehicle. She was able to walk away and seek shelter, according to court documents.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
