Helena man accused of aggravated burglary

Scott Arthur Parent

Scott Arthur Parent, 68, of Helena, is charged with felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Nov. 17, a Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by the victim and witnesses. The victim said the defendant came into his place of business and residence. The defendant reportedly refused to leave after being asked.

The defendant allegedly kicked the victim in the stomach, causing the victim to fall backwards onto a step, hurting his back. The defendant then allegedly ran out of the building.

Prior to speaking with the victim, the deputy observed the defendant walking away from the business. The deputy tried to follow the defendant but was unsuccessful.

The following day, the same deputy was called to the clinic in Lincoln for a disorderly male. The male turned out to be the defendant, who denied ever being at the business, but later admitted to hiding from the deputy.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

