Helena jail inmate charged with drug possession

An inmate at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center was charged with one count of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, according to charging documents.

On July 15, a deputy responded to a report that inmate Jared William Decaccia, a 36-year-old Helena man, was suspected of having illegal drugs.

Officers searched him and found a folded piece of paper in his waistband containing a light pink powdery substance that tested presumptive positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena on Monday.

Decaccia was booked into the jail on July 7, after he was pulled over in a stolen U-Haul vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a substance inside tested positive for methamphetamine, according to prior Independent Record reporting.

The initial charges against Decaccia included felony theft and felony criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI, and misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.