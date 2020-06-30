Helena jail inmate accused of breaking a man's jaw

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Helena man incarcerated in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is accused of assaulting a fellow inmate.

Travis Lee Owens, 55, is charged with felony aggravated assault.

On June 8, law enforcement investigated reports of an altercation at the detention center.

Upon reviewing surveillance video, the victim could be seen standing in the day room talking with another inmate. After the victim is done talking with the inmate, a separate inmate, identified as Owens, is seen striking the victim on the left side of the head with a closed fist several times.

The victim said the attack was unprovoked.

Owens admitted to attacking the victim. He told deputies that the victim was "standing with his fists clenched in an aggressive manner like he was going to fight." The defendant also said the victim "raised his hands slightly," which made him think the victim was going to swing on him."

The victim suffered a broken jaw as a result of this incident.

