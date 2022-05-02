Helena jail inmate accused of assaulting officer

A Lewis and Clark County Detention Center inmate is accused of assaulting an officer Wednesday.

James Jovoinne Koger, 31, of East Helena, pulled a detention officer into his cell and punched him, according to an affidavit written by the sheriff's deputy who responded.

The deputy said Koger refused orders to return to his cell, which prompted the confrontation.

Koger has been charged with one felony count of assaulting a peace officer.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

