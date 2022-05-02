 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena jail inmate accused of assaulting officer

James Jovoinne Koger

A Lewis and Clark County Detention Center inmate is accused of assaulting an officer Wednesday.

James Jovoinne Koger, 31, of East Helena, pulled a detention officer into his cell and punched him, according to an affidavit written by the sheriff's deputy who responded. 

The deputy said Koger refused orders to return to his cell, which prompted the confrontation.

Koger has been charged with one felony count of assaulting a peace officer.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

