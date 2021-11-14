Helena inmate charged with violating no-contact order

A 55-year-old Helena man is accused of violating a no-contact order via a letter he allegedly sent while jailed at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Richard Strawn was charged with felony violation of a protective order (fourth offense).

On Oct. 22, law enforcement responded to Gallatin Avenue for a report of the alleged violation.

The victim said she had received a letter from the county jail, and the return address was for an inmate the defendant knew.

The victim told police she recognized the defendant's handwriting and that he used the code words "Buzz Lightyear" so she would know it came from him.

The letter also contained a partial email address that matched with an email address the defendant used. The defendant's date of birth was also included.

Detention staff saw video footage showing the defendant had written a letter and placed it into outgoing mail. Detention officers said there were no letters in the defendant's mail log during the dates that the letter was written, but confirmed that the other inmate had the letter listed in his log.

