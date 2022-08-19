Helena inmate charged with possessing dangerous drugs

A 36-year-old Helena jail inmate was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

On July 21, a deputy was dispatched to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center for an inmate, Jared William Decaccia, in possession of an unknown white crystal-like substance.

Detention officers told the deputy that Decaccia was looking suspicious and was seen pouring the substance out from between pages of a book he has in his cell, said officials.

No other inmates had access to Decaccia’s cell, according to authorities. The deputy read Decaccia his Miranda Rights.

“(Decaccia) claimed to purposefully allow the detention officers to see him pour the substance out of the book to mess with them, as he knew they were likely watching on camera,” according to court documents.

The deputy asked Decaccia about the substance, and Decaccia admitted to previously possessing it. However, Decaccia claimed it was a “drink sweetener” he received from the inmate commissary, said officials.

The deputy sent the substance to the Montana State Crime Lab. On Wednesday, the deputy received the test results back, and the substance tested positive for fentanyl.