Helena inmate charged with assault

A 33-year-old Helena woman incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is accused of assaulting fellow inmates.

Serena Lee Kilseimer is charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor assault charge.

On Nov. 1, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the detention center for reports of an inmate who was assaulted. Upon reviewing security camera footage, the deputy observed the defendant allegedly throw chairs at two different people.

Court documents state that after throwing the chairs, the defendant allegedly grabbed one of the victims by her hair and punched her in the head and body multiple times.

The deputy spoke with the two victims and observed injuries consistent with their stories and the security footage. One of the victims was transported to St. Peter's Health to have her injuries examined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.