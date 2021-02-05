Helena inmate charged after allegedly flooding jail cell

A 30-year-old inmate at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is accused of intentionally flooding his jail cell.

Brian James Houston of Butte is charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

On Jan. 29, law enforcement were dispatched to the detention center after an officer reported the a defendant had flooded his cell intentionally and water was seeping through the ceiling. A deputy arriving at the scene observed the water damage had displaced several other prisoners in the same area of the detention center.

The defendant allegedly admitted to continuously flushing the toilet, flooding the entire area. The water had seeped through the ceiling in two separate areas in the hallway on the first floor, causing damage to ceiling tiles. The water was also dripping on the electronic equipment in the control center's ceiling.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

