Helena inmate allegedly assaults detention officer

A 20-year-old Helena woman currently incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is accused of spitting at a detention officer, resulting in a felony charge.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on March 14, Samantha Joy Bowling allegedly became combative with a detention officer who supervised Bowling while she used the bathroom on the booking floor. According to the Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy dispatched to respond to the incident, Bowling refused to return to her holding cell.

Once the detention officer managed to return Bowling to her cell, the deputy reported "she spit at a detention officer and (Bowling's) spit entered the mouth of the detention officer." The deputy also reported that Bowling kneed the same officer in the groin.

Bowling has been charged with one felony count of assault on a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of assault with bodily fluid.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

