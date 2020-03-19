You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Helena inmate allegedly assaults detention officer
0 comments

Helena inmate allegedly assaults detention officer

Samantha Joy Bowling

Samantha Joy Bowling

A 20-year-old Helena woman currently incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is accused of spitting at a detention officer, resulting in a felony charge.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on March 14, Samantha Joy Bowling allegedly became combative with a detention officer who supervised Bowling while she used the bathroom on the booking floor. According to the Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy dispatched to respond to the incident, Bowling refused to return to her holding cell.

Once the detention officer managed to return Bowling to her cell, the deputy reported "she spit at a detention officer and (Bowling's) spit entered the mouth of the detention officer." The deputy also reported that Bowling kneed the same officer in the groin. 

Bowling has been charged with one felony count of assault on a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of assault with bodily fluid.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News