A 66-year-old Helena man is facing a felony burglary charge after police say he stole items out of a hotel room.

A Helena Police officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Madison Avenue March 7 after 10 p.m. where the victim told police that when she arrived at her room that evening, she found Wayne Santos Rogers.

She said she grabbed some items, left and informed employees of the stranger in her room.

Once she returned to the room, she said some items were missing, a pink Fossil watch, pink duffel bag and electronic device charging cables.

When the police officer located Rogers, he stated he did not take anything from the room.

The arresting officer said in a sworn affidavit that Rogers gave the officer consent to search his belongings and that the victim's duffel bag, watch and charging cables were found on Rogers' person.

Rogers was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with one felony count of burglary.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.