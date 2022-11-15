It might be the young man who came into the Lewis Street Pantry during his lunch break. He told us, “My hours were reduced at work, so I can’t afford my rent and food too.” Or it could be the young couple with three little ones who suddenly found themselves rebuilding their life after a house fire. They shared, “We don’t know what we’d do without Helena Food Share until we get back on our feet.” Teachers know children in every school who need a Kid Pack because they wouldn’t get enough food over the weekend, and some ask if they can take an extra pack home so their little brother can have some too. We see a veteran who lives on his retirement and disability but finds it won’t cover the cost of the food he needs after paying unexpected medical bills this month. He said, “I’ve gone without fresh produce and dairy for a while.”