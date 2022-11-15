The people served at Helena Food Share come from every neighborhood in the Helena Valley and, likely, are neighbors you encounter day-to-day.
It might be the young man who came into the Lewis Street Pantry during his lunch break. He told us, “My hours were reduced at work, so I can’t afford my rent and food too.” Or it could be the young couple with three little ones who suddenly found themselves rebuilding their life after a house fire. They shared, “We don’t know what we’d do without Helena Food Share until we get back on our feet.” Teachers know children in every school who need a Kid Pack because they wouldn’t get enough food over the weekend, and some ask if they can take an extra pack home so their little brother can have some too. We see a veteran who lives on his retirement and disability but finds it won’t cover the cost of the food he needs after paying unexpected medical bills this month. He said, “I’ve gone without fresh produce and dairy for a while.”
These are just a few of the many faces of hunger who are our neighbors. Thankfully, generous people in our community make it possible for these and others in similar situations to put food on their tables. Because of people like you, Helena Food Share is here to provide weekend food for school kids, supplement seniors’ diets with fresh food, supply emergency food packs to those in immediate need, and distribute a variety of nutritious food in the Pantry each weekday. You can help by donating the following items or providing financial support so we can purchase what is most needed. Thank you.
To donate food, you can drop it off at the Pantry Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. To donate funds, visit
helenafoodshare.org, mail to PO Box 943, Helena, MT 59624, or call 406-443-3663.
Wish List Items: Canned Pumpkin, Boxed Stuffing, Canned Fruit, Jello/Pudding, Canned Cranberries, Evaporated Milk, Canned Green Beans. Canned Yams/Sweet Potatoes, Canned Broth, Olives, Easy-open Canned Meals.