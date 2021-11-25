Helena Food Share: Creating a hunger-free community

When the doors to Helena Food Share open to a line of customers, the faces we see are those of our neighbors. We see the young man who came into the Lewis Street Pantry during his lunch break. He admitted, “I haven’t eaten anything in two days.” We see the young couple with three little ones, who suddenly found themselves without income due to a job layoff and told us, “We don’t know what we’d do without Helena Food Share until we get back on our feet.” We see the faces of school children asking if they can take an extra Kid Pack home so their little brother or sister will have something to eat over the weekend. We see an older neighbor who lives on a fixed income and has unexpected medical bills. They tell us, “I’ve gone without fresh produce and dairy for a while.”
These are just a few of the many faces of hunger. Thankfully, generous people in our community make it possible for these neighbors and others in similar situations to put food on their tables. Because of people like you, Helena Food Share is here to provide weekend food for school kids, supplement seniors’ diets with fresh food, supply emergency food snacks to those in immediate need, and distribute a variety of groceries at our food pantries each weekday. You can help by donating the following items or a gift so we can purchase what is most needed. Thank you.
To donate, visit https://helenafoodshare.org/general-donation-form/ or call 406-443-3663.
2020 Wish List
• Small Frozen Turkey Breasts or Hams
• Canned Pumpkin
• Boxed Stuffing
• Canned Fruit
• Canned Cranberries
• Evaporated Milk
• Canned Green Beans
• Canned Yams/Sweet Potatoes
• Canned Broth
• Jello/Pudding
• Olives