Helena Food Share: Creating a hunger-free community

When the doors to Helena Food Share open to a line of customers, the faces we see are those of our neighbors. We see the young man who came into the Lewis Street Pantry during his lunch break. He admitted, “I haven’t eaten anything in two days.” We see the young couple with three little ones, who suddenly found themselves without income due to a job layoff and told us, “We don’t know what we’d do without Helena Food Share until we get back on our feet.” We see the faces of school children asking if they can take an extra Kid Pack home so their little brother or sister will have something to eat over the weekend. We see an older neighbor who lives on a fixed income and has unexpected medical bills. They tell us, “I’ve gone without fresh produce and dairy for a while.”