Helena driver accused of endangering children and threatening officers

A 35-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony criminal child endangerment after a witness allegedly observed him park, hit a bong, and then exit his vehicle alongside four children into a business.

Sprinkle has been charged with four misdemeanors as well: assault with bodily fluid, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of assault.

On Wednesday around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched for a report of a DUI near the 3100 block of Queen Anne Street.

A witness told authorities he saw a vehicle making “erratic turns” in a parking lot before coming to a stop in a parking space. He said he saw the driver, Joshua Alan Sprinkle, smoke out of a bong after parking and stagger when leaving the vehicle. The witness could smell marijuana coming from the car, he told officials.

The witness said he saw four children exit the vehicle after Sprinkle parked. The children were all confirmed to be under the age of 14, according to court documents.

Officers arrived at the parking lot where Sprinkle’s car was parked. The officers observed a bong and a half empty bottle of whiskey in the driver's seat, according to court reports.

The officers made contact with Sprinkle, who smelled strongly of alcohol and marijuana. Sprinkle was staggering and started yelling profanities at the officers. He kept trying to walk away from the officers, and when he was told he couldn’t leave, Sprinkle threatened to assault the officers, said officials.

The officers put Sprinkle in handcuffs. One officer observed Sprinkle turn and purposefully try to spit on the officer.

Sprinkle kept threatening to assault the officers, stating he would headbutt them while handcuffed. He refused to do any Standard Field Sobriety Tests or a Preliminary Alcohol Screening Test.

After arriving at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center (LCCDC), Sprinkle refused a test on the intoxilizer.

Sprinkle has a pending DUI charge from June of 2020.