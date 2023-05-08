Helena Police arrested a local couple Sunday afternoon after discovering pounds of marijuana authorities alleged they were selling.

According to the the arresting officer's report, Edward Dean Moore, 25, and Sharen Kathleen Loeffler, 23, kept "pounds of marijuana," a large plastic bag containing "presumably psychedelic mushrooms," a small plastic bag containing "a fine white powdered substance" never identified in the report, a shotgun with four shells, a 9 mm pistol inside a backpack with another magazine, large amounts of cash and a scale in their home office.

Loeffler allegedly told law enforcement her husband, Moore, sold the marijuana out of the home office in their apartment on the 1400 block of Missoula Avenue using a messaging application called Telegram.

Two children also lived in the apartment.

The officer stated in the report they executed a judge signed search warrant to search the couple's apartment "based on information received for drug distribution."

The search was conducted Sunday about 2:30 p.m.

Moore and Loeffler were arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Both have been charged with two felony counts of criminal possession with intent to distribute.

Moore's bond has been set at $75,000, while Loeffler's was set at $50,000.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.