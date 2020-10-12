Helena couple charged with theft by deception

A husband and wife from Helena, age 23, are both accused of felony theft by deception.

Kristi Linette Kelly is charged with felony theft by deception for having purposely or knowingly obtained by threat or deception control over the property of another, valued at an amount in excess of $5,000. Hotanka Dean Cloud was also charged with a felony count of theft by deception, along with two counts of misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

On Sept. 30, law enforcement contacted the victim, a business owner in Lewis and Clark County. The victim told deputies he believed a former employee, Cloud, and his wife, Kelly, were stealing money from his business.

Court documents state the victim had issues with two gambling machines that were not printing a ticket when a customer would cash out their winnings. The victim said Cloud was aware of the problems with the machines, and that he and Kelly were gambling on one of them.

According to court documents, Kelly allegedly told the bartender the cash ticket did not print. The victim said he believes the defendants had been collecting money from his business for several months in this manner.

The deputy obtained 13 receipts for cash payout over two months. The payout total was $5,268.43.

