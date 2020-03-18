Helena couple allegedly sold 'large quantities of marijuana' out of apartment

A Helena couple was arrested for allegedly selling "large quantities of marijuana and THC oil" out of their apartment, according to Helena police.

Officers with the Missouri River Drug Task Force were dispatched the afternoon of March 12 to the residence of Derek Jay Bertrand, 32, and Lisa Lorraine Helquist, 34, on the 1900 block of N. Oakes St.

Inside the residence, officers found "multiple pounds of marijuana and THC oil," "(s)everal items of drug paraphernalia," "(l)edgers clearly for the sale and distribution of dangerous drugs" and "money stored in a manner consistent with the sale and distribution of dangerous drugs," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

Officers found about 2 pounds of marijuana under the bed of another occupant of the residence, Gary Rae Nelson, 28, who told officers Bertrand regularly sold him marijuana for personal use.

Bertrand claimed all of the marijuana in the residence belonged to him and a "substantial amount of the THC oil also belonged to him."

The arresting officer also noted that the drugs and paraphernalia were "all located in areas easily and readily accessible to the children who reside in the residence."

Three children all under the age of 14 reside in the residence.