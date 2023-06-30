Cardiologist Dr. Richard Paustian will retire in July after 40 years of being Helena's go-to guy when it comes to matters of the heart.

“The main thing driving my retirement is that I'm just old, I am 71 years old,” Paustian said. “I have worked with some of the same people for decades, and I am really going to miss that."

Paustian, a respected specialist in cardiology and cardiovascular diseases, has been consistently recognized by his fellow physicians in Montana as one of the best doctors in America since 1996.

"Dr. Paustian will be dearly missed. For decades he has served the patients of the Helena community and St. Peter’s Health with excellence and compassion,” St. Peter's Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shelly Harkins said. “We are forever grateful for the selfless time and effort he gave for the health and wellness of his patients. He has saved many lives. We congratulate him and wish him the happiest of retirements.”

After completing his education at Emory University Affiliated Hospitals, specializing in internal medicine, he then went through an intense three-year training program in cardiology and cardiovascular diseases. Paustian has also received specialized training in handling patients with heart attacks, congestive heart failure, and open-heart surgery.

During the second year of his training at Emory, he began searching for living options in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana to be closer to the Rocky Mountains. He consulted a former intern who worked as an internal medicine specialist at the Fort Harrison VA hospital in Helena to inquire about the number of cardiologists in the area, and learned there were none.

Confused, Paustian wondered if something was wrong with Helena. Other than the absence of a cardiologist, he found no glaring issues. So he came to Helena's hospital to interview for hospital privileges, which are granted based on a physician's credentials and past performance. Paustian was shocked to learn that no one was familiar with what a cardiologist does.

“That was pretty remarkable to me,” Paustian said. “I viewed it as the ultimate challenge, and I came out here and set up shop.”

In August 1983, Paustian moved from Atlanta to Helena and opened his practice with three other doctors. The first year was a challenge as the office was small, with only a tiny desk in one corner for himself and his secretary sat in another corner. He said they had two exam rooms, one of which was the size of a closet, and between the three doctors they shared one nurse.

Paustian said it was a challenging time and he had to figure things out on his own.

Paustian was granted hospital privileges as an independent doctor, and devoted his time between his practice and the hospital. On his second day at the hospital, a physician -- who Paustian said was one of the most politically influential doctors in Montana -- asked if he was the new cardiologist. The physician then expressed his belief that cardiologists are overpaid subspecialists who do not contribute anything to the case and care.

Two days later, that same physician had difficulty inserting a temporary pacemaker into a Supreme Court justice. The nurse assisting suggested that Paustian could help. The physician doubted it, but Paustian impressed him after inserting the pacemaker with just two quick moves. He then became one of Paustian's major advocates. The experience provided Paustian an opportunity to showcase his skills in the ICU and led to more opportunities.

At the time, Helena had no heart catheterization laboratory available, so he had to travel to Great Falls for the procedure. After being in Helena for a month, he brought seven patients to the lab, which earned him the nickname "King Richard." He had completed enough cases over the years to present to the hospital why it would be beneficial for them to have their own cath lab in Helena and by February 1986, the hospital had opened its own cath lab.

During that period, Paustian relocated his practice to his own building across the street from St. Peter's. He said he chose the location based on its proximity to the hospital.

"When the hospital calls and says 'We need you here now,' they mean right now," Paustian said. "I needed to make sure I was accessible and could get to the ICU quickly."

According to Paustian, many doctors became contracted employees for hospitals after federal regulations and guidelines were introduced in the early 2000s. However, Paustian chose to remain an independent doctor because he valued the freedom to manage his practice as he saw fit. He said he considered himself a dying breed, but one of the advantages of his choice was the ability to maintain strong relationships with his patients.

Paustian said these relationships are why people are sad to see him leave.

"I know my patients and they know me," Paustian said. "I am there with them every step of the way. I never have to reinvent the wheel every time I see them."

Fred Stanaway and his wife Sue, who have been seeing Paustian regularly, expressed deep sadness upon learning about his retirement. Sue was a patient before her husband and shared a story attesting to Paustian's dedication to his patients.

Fred was seeing another doctor who worked in Helena and moved to Butte. The doctor had put a pacemaker in Fred, which required monitoring to see if it was working properly. They had to have it fixed prior, and during COVID-19, Fred had to travel to Butte from Helena to see if the fix had worked. Fred had a small cough and told the nurse beforehand and was told it wasn’t a problem. After driving to Butte, the nurse came to the waiting room and said she was sorry, but the doctor couldn't see him.

Frustrated and frantic, Sue contacted Paustian and told him what had happened, and he saw him immediately. That was when Fred became a loyal patient of Paustian.

“He is very trustworthy and attentive to his patients,” Fred said. “He was so thorough, and I was impressed with that.”

Sue recalled a time when they had brought her father into the hospital, and Paustian happened to be walking behind them and he noticed Sue’s mother seemed off. His intuition was that something was wrong. It turned out that her mother was in cardiac arrest, and they wouldn’t have caught it in time without him.

Paustian says he doesn’t look at his 40 years as one span, but rather one year 40 times. In that time, he has been able to make life-saving discoveries.

During the '90s, Paustian saved the life of a 40-year-old man who was experiencing cardiac arrest. At the time, Pausitian was uncertain if the man would survive. He performed an ultrasound on the man and sent the results to the Mayo Clinic. The clinic requested the results of an autopsy, but Paustian responded that the man had survived. He ultimately did a life-saving surgery that made the first diagnosis of its kind.

“I saw some incredibly unique things during my time here and that's what has really driven me,” Paustian said. “Every patient was some type of a mystery. They offered me clues, depending upon if you ask the right question, you will get your answer.”

Randy Dix was a patient of Paustian for over 25 years and has come to consider him a friend. Dix said that when you see Paustian it is not just a medical visit, he genuinely cares about you. He stated that Paustian was one the brightest people he has ever known, and he has prolonged his life immensely.

“He treated me with a combination of directness, honesty, practicality, humor and concern. I wish he would remain in practice,” Dix said.

Paustian acknowledged that his honesty was not always appreciated. One patient expressed frustration during a conversation, stating, "I didn't come here for you to tell me to quit smoking, I came for you to tell me how to keep smoking and stay alive.”

"You get into funny discussions with people," Paustian said.

During a conversation with one of his patients, Paustian was asked about his exercise routine. The patient mentioned that he had never seen him exercise, despite him talking about it frequently.

Paustian offered to exercise with him. The patient suggested a 1-mile run, but the doctor proposed a 5-mile run instead. The patient was surprised, and Paustian explained that he ran 5 miles every morning.

Paustian was an avid runner who participated in countless marathons and won awards. The patient suggested he put his medals and awards on his wall so no one would ever challenge him again.

Paustian said running gave him the energy to do his job. Due to an injury, he can no longer run, but he wakes up early every morning and walks 3 to 5 miles, often accompanied by his wife.

“If I was to go on vacation and someone had a heart attack or something, they would get mad at me," Paustian said. “But if I said I was running a marathon, then they weren’t, I guess they felt sorry for me in that regard, because they thought I was an idiot.”

Paustian says he worked an average of 120 hours a week -- between the clinic and the hospital from 6 or 7 a.m. to about 8 or 9 p.m. At his clinic, Paustian not only tends to medical duties but also takes on the IT role.

“For 33 years I have had the privilege of working beside Dr. Paustian as his office manager. He taught me that our top priority was to offer the best care possible to our patients,” said Tracy Blotsky, his office manager. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to call Dr. Paustian my boss and friend and wish him the best in his and Janet’s retirement."

Paustian said he loves Helena and plans to stay. Upon retirement, he hopes to go fishing again, which he hasn't done in roughly 10 years, as well as hiking. He looks forward to exploring the scenic views of Montana and plans to travel with his wife extensively throughout the state. He chuckled about his wife's 40-year "honey-do list " she created on an Excel spreadsheet for him to tackle.

“I've met some really great people, most under very dire circumstances,” Paustian recalled and said, “people are really courageous.”