Helena-area residents charged with drug crimes

Two Helena-area residents were charged with multiple drug-related crimes after being pulled over Sunday for having fictitious license plates.

A 22-year-old woman from East Helena, Courtney Renee Mcalpin, the owner of the vehicle, is being charged with one felony and five misdemeanors. The charges include felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, displaying fictitious license plates, operating without liability insurance in effect and habitual offender operating a motor vehicle.

A 23-year-old male from Helena, Paris James Hazlitt, who was in the passenger seat, is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the traffic stop near Butte and Harris avenues, an officer spotted multiple small baggies, a smoking device and a torch lighter in plain view. The owner of the vehicle gave consent to have it searched.

The officer located two small baggies containing a white crystalline substance under the armrest between the driver and passenger seats. A clear glass smoking device with a round bulb at the end was also located.

Mcalpin did not want the officer to continue to search the vehicle.

Mcalpin and Hazlitt were placed under arrest.