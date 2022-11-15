Your gift to Helena Area Habitat for Humanity helps families in our community build safe, secure and affordable homes. Celebrating 30 years of service to the greater Helena area, Helena Habitat is thankful for the many volunteers and donors who believe that everyone should have a safe and secure home. Together, we are building communities that are growing and thriving. Thank you.
Wish List:
Bottled water
Cleaning supplies
sponges/paper towels
plastic bristle brooms and dust pans
Hand washing soap in a pump