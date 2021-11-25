Helena area Crimestoppers: Helping law enforcement prevent and solve crimes

Helena area Crimestoppers needs your help in backing law enforcement in Lewis & Clark, Jefferson, and Broadwater counties. The Crimestopper program was developed nationally over 30 years ago to assist law enforcement in the prevention and solving of crime. It is run by a volunteer citizen board of directors and coordinated by the Lewis & Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Helena Police Department. Crimstoppers is a non-profit and all rewards for anonymous tips are paid from contributions received from the community. Crimestoppers is dependent on public funding. No tax dollars are used. This program backs the blue. Your contributions ensure that we can continue to provide this valuable assistance. Contributions can be sent to: Crimestoppers of Helena, PO Box 1212 Helena, MT 59624.