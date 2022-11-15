When you choose to give to a nonprofit, you make the decisions with your heart, your passion, and your priorities. But, if you’re over the age of 70 ½, you might want to make decisions with your required minimum distribution.

Perhaps you’ve considered your overall capacity. Maybe you take into consideration tax benefits, but did you know that your IRA is a secret powerhouse of charitable capacity?

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) can be donated to a nonprofit you love, and in doing so, you can skip paying the taxes on the distribution. A distribution from an IRA normally incurs taxes, since the account holder didn’t pay taxes when they made the contribution. But, account holders aged 70 ½ or older who make a contribution directly from a traditional IRA to a qualified charity can donate up to $100,000 without it being considered a taxable distribution. This deduction effectively lowers the donor’s adjusted gross income.

If this is all a little more tax-talk than you’re interested in, talk to your accountant or tax preparer—you’ll want to be sure you make your donation correctly. But no matter where you choose to send your distribution, your favorite causes will thank you.

As an executive director at the Helena Area Community Foundation, I have experienced firsthand the surprise of a donor selecting to send a portion of their IRA to our organization, and even more joy when I realized that it was their intention to do so each year.

The greater Helena area is full of worthy nonprofits doing important work. If your good planning during your working years gives you the freedom to repurpose your retirement accounts, please consider making a gift to one of Helena’s many good causes. Need help deciding who to support? We are happy to help connect you the organizations that work on the issues you care about.

For more information, visit helenaareacommunityfoundation.org.