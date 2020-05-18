Helena-area artists get creative amid pandemic

Although many Helena-area concerts, art shows and other events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t mean the arts are on hold.

Here at the Independent Record, we have enjoyed documenting the creative ways local artists are continuing to express themselves amid the pandemic restrictions.

For example, the Helena Symphony Orchestra started providing raw online performances after being forced to cancel numerous upcoming concerts. Conductor Allen R. Scott said the positive response has been overwhelming, and he believes it was exactly what the community needed during this difficult time.

David and Deidre Casey were among a dozen Montana musicians featured on a Montana quarantine music show: “Live From Home: A Montana Music Home Video Special” with John Floridis, which aired on Montana PBS recently.