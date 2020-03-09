Hear Helena’s top headlines with new IR podcast

The media landscape is constantly changing, and the Independent Record is changing right along with it.

Many of our members still like to get their news in paper form – and we love them for that – but others now prefer our website, mobile app or E-edition.

And now they have another option: the weekly Above the Fold local news podcast.

Hosted by digital editor Eric Seidle, this show features the most interesting and important local news and sports stories of the week and interviews the reporters who wrote them.

Our goal is to keep each episode short enough to enjoy during your morning commute, which is the perfect solution for those who want to keep up with local headlines but are too busy to read the news.

Above the Fold is released on Friday mornings and can be found on helenair.com, our social media pages and downloaded from iTunes or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

This project is still in the experimental stage, and we would love to know what you like about it or what we can improve as we continue to make adjustments. Comments can be sent to eric.seidle@lee.net.