Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies: Improving the health, safety and well-being of Montana families

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies is a nonprofit based in Helena that works statewide to improve the health, safety, and well-being of Montana families by supporting mothers and babies aged zero to 3. We need your help this holiday season keeping babies safe. The Essentials for Baby program provides a crib or car seat and essential information on health, safety, and wellbeing to the most at risk families across Montana. Your gift will make a difference in the lives of families.