Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies: Improving the health, safety and well-being of Montana families

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies is a nonprofit based in Helena that works statewide to improve the health, safety, and well-being of Montana families by supporting mothers and babies aged zero to 3. We need your help this holiday season keeping babies safe. The Essentials for Baby program provides a crib or car seat and essential information on health, safety, and wellbeing to the most at risk families across Montana. Your gift will make a difference in the lives of families.

Donate directly to the cause at hmhb-mt.org/giving-tuesday:

• $50 can purchase a car seat for a family in need

• $100 gives the gift of safe sleep, via a crib, to new babies

