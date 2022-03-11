Harley is 6yr old GWP. He is looking for his new forever home as his family moved into town and... View on PetFinder
Teachers who qualify could see a $3,472 increase in their salary in the coming school year.
Lewistown city employee Nick Nowak was out checking roads for plowing Wednesday morning when he saw a small dark animal out in a field.
Two of Montana’s top Republican elected officials made national news last week — and both for scandalous behavior that left people across the …
Helena Public Schools officials are reconsidering portions of a new pay matrix that raised the minimum salaries of some administrative positio…
The lawsuit also seeks to have the law struck down as unconstitutional, an argument that is still playing out at the district court level.
The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting Inc. will begin reconstructing nearly 4 miles of U.S. 287/U.S. 12, east of …
A high pressure system off the West Coast during February blocked moisture from reaching much of the Rocky Mountain region.
For Cathy Burwell, one of the biggest adjustments of retirement will be getting used to being known as “Cathy” and not “Cathy from the chamber.”
The Helena Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen.
East Helena Public Schools added about twice the number of students expected during the 2021-22 school year.
