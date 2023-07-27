Showcasing their hard work and dedication children proudly display their market animals, showcasing maintaining their health and appearance at the 4-H show for the Last Chance Stampede and fair.

“I really feel like being in 4-H helped me in my path to study agriculture in college,” Isabelle Lowry said.

Spending her childhood in 4H, Lowry is participating in her last 4H year and will head to college in Oklahoma to study agriculture.

Lowry has multiple livestock animals to show at the Last Chance Stampede and fair, lambs being her Market Champion. Tomorrow she will show her steers.

The roots of 4-H date back to 1902, when various individuals across the United States began laying their foundations, according to Lewis and Clark County 4-H.

Educators at land grant universities recognized that involving young people was the most effective approach to introducing improved farming and farm-homemaking practices.

They were more receptive to new ideas. The practical, hands-on learning concept emerged from the desire to link public school education with agricultural life.

The 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Awards, High Point Awards, and Scholarships will be announced before the 4-H Livestock Sale.

The animals will be auctioned off at the Multi-Purpose Sale Arena at 9 am, followed by a buyer's lunch.