Growing Friends of Helena is a grassroots organization that raises money from area residents to plant trees (and shrubs) in and around Helena's public spaces. We've been doing this since the early 1990s and are responsible for planting over 3,000 trees since that time. We are a strictly volunteer organization with all our funds invested in plantings. Working closely with local nurseries and municipalities, we assure appropriate species that will thrive in the Helena area and provide an urban forest for generations to come, much like the efforts that we've all come to enjoy from the work of the Helena Improvement Society (HIS) of the late 1800s and early 1900s. As many of HIS's plantings are aging, we've been instrumental in adding to their efforts and replacing aging and sickly trees.

Our focus is on public spaces, over the years planting trees along boulevards in order to provide shade, safety, and beauty along Helena Valley's streets. We've also been instrumental in planting or financing trees planted in and around city and county parks, businesses, governmental buildings, and schools. Our earliest plantings were along access streets to the Helena Airport, while our most recent plantings have included Helena's three new schools (as well as the older ones) and along Benton Avenue between Lyndale and Custer Avenues.

As the Helena City Parks Department takes on more responsibilities for the boulevard tree plantings in their efforts to rely less on the Green Ash species (which are nearing the end of their life-spans and are susceptible to deadly insect infestations), Growing Friends of Helena is focused on increasing Helena's urban forest diversity in substantial plantings around public areas.

Growing Friends relies solely on donations from individuals, Helena businesses, and volunteers from area residents to continue this worthwhile effort. There continues to be a critical need for more trees in our community to provide the beauty, shade, air purification, and habitat that only trees can provide for present and future generations.

We are in need of individuals and businesses who are willing to help in this mission by donating funds, offering occasional man-power with our plantings, and by serving on our board.

"The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit." - Nelson Henderson.

Please join Growing Friends of Helena by making a tax-deductible contribution (send to P.O. Box 709, Helena, Mt 59624), or by helping us build our endowment (held by the Montana Community Foundation, phone 406-441-4950), which provides the donor advantageous tax credits.