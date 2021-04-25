Greg L. Guthrie

Age: 47

Contact info: guthrieforshcoolboard@gmail.com

Education: High School Graduate

Occupation: CNC Fabrication Specialist Boeing Helena, US Marine Corps retired

Relevant experience: Served on the board of 2 non-profits, dad to 2 daughters in the school system, 20 years in the US Marine Corps retiring as a Staff Non-Commissioned Officer. During this time I had to coordinate with multiple US and International Government agencies, Foreign military services, Local and State agencies, and communities, to accomplish training and missions for Marine Corps aircraft and support units.

What are the three key issues facing the school district?

Some key issues facing the School District are poor communication to the parents, school staff, and community. We should be getting our children a solid in person education that is adaptable to the current situations. Another is transparency of the budget to the taxpayer, with easy access online.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?