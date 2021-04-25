Greg L. Guthrie

Age: 47
Contact info: guthrieforshcoolboard@gmail.com
Education: High School Graduate
Occupation: CNC Fabrication Specialist Boeing Helena, US Marine Corps retired
Relevant experience: Served on the board of 2 non-profits, dad to 2 daughters in the school system, 20 years in the US Marine Corps retiring as a Staff Non-Commissioned Officer. During this time I had to coordinate with multiple US and International Government agencies, Foreign military services, Local and State agencies, and communities, to accomplish training and missions for Marine Corps aircraft and support units.
What are the three key issues facing the school district?
Some key issues facing the School District are poor communication to the parents, school staff, and community. We should be getting our children a solid in person education that is adaptable to the current situations. Another is transparency of the budget to the taxpayer, with easy access online.
How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?
The District was pretty good in protecting our children for its COVID-19 response, but very poor in communicating the plan and where we were in that plan, to the parents and teachers. Why are teachers finding out the same time parents are, when the schedule to in person classroom days are increasing? The board or Superintendent should have been sending out updates to everyone as to what the next steps were, and approximately how close we were to implementing that next step.
What do you hope to accomplish on the board?
If elected I will work on bringing better communication to the parents and school district staff, the issues that come before the school board. I will also look at how we can help our great special education departments become even better. Lastly, I would like our students to be able to take classes at the Helena College of Technology. That will give them a jump on their education if they choose to enter a trade.