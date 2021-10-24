Greg Holmlund, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy Greg Holmlund referred to his work in law enforcement as his calling.
"It's been something I've wanted to do since I was just a little kid," Holmlund said. "I like serving my community. I like helping people."
Holmlund joined the sheriff's ranks nearly 10 years ago and spent 15 years with the Helena Police Department reserves prior to that.
"It's making a difference in your community," he said. "I was a detective for three or four years where I did nothing but sex crimes and domestic violence, and a lot of times you're the voice for someone who maybe isn't in a place to stand up for themselves."
Holmlund said his youth spent among horses made him the undersheriff's first pick to care for the nearly 60 neglected horses recently seized from a north valley quarter horse breeding operation.
"When they asked how long I could stay, I told them indefinitely, until the horses go wherever they go," he said. "I like it. It's been a nice change."
For weeks, Holmlund and a dedicated cadre of community volunteers have tended to the horses.
"We're there every morning at 7 and every night at 6:30 now, and by the time you feed and water and clean up and fix anything the horses have broken, I mean it's a full time job, but I've got some fantastic volunteers helping me out," he said.
Holmlund was nominated for this recognition by East Helena resident Peggy Cline, who is among the volunteers helping to care for the horses.
"He works tirelessly with volunteers to ensure the best care possible is given to these horses. He has been called away many times for fire duty and/or for special training, however, he has made sure that people have been in place to care for the horses," Cline wrote in her nomination letter. "Greg always has a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone - no matter how tired he may be. I consider Greg one of our county's finest!"
Holmlund said it is always nice to hear someone appreciates his service.
"It's an honor to know that somebody recognizes the work that we all do," he said. "It's a huge team. It's not just me. There's many people deserving."
When asked if he had a mentor or colleague he would like to thank, Holmlund said he has had many over the years.
"There was a lot of people at the Helena Police Department who helped me for years and there's been a lot of good people at the Sheriff's Office, training officers, administration," he said. "That's a huge list. I couldn't narrow it down to just one."
More importantly, he said, "I thank everyone for the opportunity to serve our community."
