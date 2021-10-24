Greg Holmlund, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office

Holmlund was nominated for this recognition by East Helena resident Peggy Cline, who is among the volunteers helping to care for the horses.

"He works tirelessly with volunteers to ensure the best care possible is given to these horses. He has been called away many times for fire duty and/or for special training, however, he has made sure that people have been in place to care for the horses," Cline wrote in her nomination letter. "Greg always has a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone - no matter how tired he may be. I consider Greg one of our county's finest!"

Holmlund said it is always nice to hear someone appreciates his service.

"It's an honor to know that somebody recognizes the work that we all do," he said. "It's a huge team. It's not just me. There's many people deserving."

When asked if he had a mentor or colleague he would like to thank, Holmlund said he has had many over the years.

"There was a lot of people at the Helena Police Department who helped me for years and there's been a lot of good people at the Sheriff's Office, training officers, administration," he said. "That's a huge list. I couldn't narrow it down to just one."

More importantly, he said, "I thank everyone for the opportunity to serve our community."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.