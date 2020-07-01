Great Falls woman charged with fourth DUI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 53-year-old Great Falls woman is facing her fourth DUI charge after being stopped in Lewis and Clark County.

Gina Delight Krueger was charged with felony driving under the influence (fourth offense), misdemeanor no insurance (third offense), misdemeanor displaying an altered plate and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

On May 8, Montana Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for expired license plates. The trooper observed that the plate had been altered to make 2019 appear as 2020.

The defendant allegedly admitted to the trooper that she had smoked marijuana earlier. She showed signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test.

The defendant had three prior convictions for DUI and two prior convictions for no insurance.

