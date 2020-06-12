Great Falls woman charged with drug possession in Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 28-year-old Great Falls woman was arrested in Helena on suspicion of multiple drug offenses.

Brianna Chantal Salois was charged with felony criminal possession of suboxone, felony criminal possession of methamphetamine, felony property subject to forfeiture and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Jan. 3, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle going 90 mph in an 80 mph zone on Interstate 15. Salois was a passenger in the vehicle.

The vehicle's driver was on probation, and after the trooper spoke with the probation officer, a search of the entire vehicle was authorized.

Located on the passenger floorboard was a backpack and purse that the defendant claimed were hers.

In the backpack were multiple small plastic bags consistent with those used to contain drugs. Inside the purse, the trooper found a large amount of cash totaling approximately $1,500. There was also a digital scale that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Additionally, the trooper found numerous used and unused syringes, a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and a small black container with suboxone inside.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

