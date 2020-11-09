 Skip to main content
Great Falls man charged with meth possession
Patrick James Wright

A 55-year-old Great Falls man was arrested in Helena on charges of meth possession.

Patrick James Wright is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On Oct. 31, a Helena Police Department officer observed a vehicle operating without a license plate and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as the defendant via his suspended Montana driver's license.

During a pat search of the defendant, the officer located four unused syringes and a plastic bag with a white powdery substance that tested positive as methamphetamine. At the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a further search allegedly revealed a metal container with more methamphetamine inside.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

