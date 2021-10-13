Great Falls man charged with fourth DUI

A 60-year-old Great Falls man was arrested on suspicion of his fourth DUI offense.

Vernon Dale Bernier is charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor failure to give notice of an accident, misdemeanor driving without insurance and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On Oct. 11, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper investigated a crash on Fleming Street in Augusta. The defendant left the scene after hitting a parked car and went back in the bar he originally came from, according to court documents.

He was detained by a deputy until the MHP trooper arrived. The defendant had bloodshot eyes and appeared to be intoxicated. He admitted to leaving the bar and returning to his vehicle. He reportedly could not maintain his balance and his speech was heavily slurred. He mumbled and used a significant amount of profanity, reported the trooper.

The defendant said he did not know how much alcohol he had consumed, but it was probably higher than the legal amount to drive. He had an open container still in his vehicle.

Bernier kept changing his story about whether or not he was driving, but then said that he didn't hit the other car when he was driving. The defendant showed significant signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test.